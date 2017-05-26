Crime
May 26, 2017 5:29 pm

Manitoba RCMP investigate Norway House homicide

By Online Producer  Global News
Jeremy Desrochers / Global News file
A 31-year-old man is dead after an aggravated assault in Norway House, according to Manitoba RCMP.

On Friday at approximately 5:15 a.m. RCMP officers responded to a home in Norway House after reports of an assault.

A 31-year-old man was found with life-threatening injuries and transported to the nursing station where he later died. A 27-year-old man was arrested and is held in RCMP custody.

Norway House RCMP along with the Major Crimes Services and the Forensic Identification Section are investigating the incident as a homicide.

