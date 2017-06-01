20% of Newton Place and International House residents reported safety problems: U of A survey

A survey done on residence life at the University of Alberta found a higher proportion of residents in Newton Place and International House reported problems with safety and security than those living in other residences.

The undergraduate students union asked for a review of student safety and launched a task force.

The survey found 20 per cent of those living at Newton Place and International House reported safety problems, while only between three to 15 per cent of students living in other residences reported those problems.

The concerns at Newton Place and International House in particular related to homeless people entering the building.

“We’re an urban campus so we face those challenges constantly,” said André Costopoulos, vice-provost and dean of students.

“There was one building — Newton Place — that was mentioned in some places by some residents. We have had an increase in the number of instances around Newton Place in the last few months.”

Newton Place is located on the North Campus at 8515-112 Street while International House is located at 8801-111 Street in the Northeast section of North Campus.

“Our protective services and EPS are working closely together with residence services to address that. In the short term, we’ve done things like improve lighting around the building, and fencing and the gate locks — that sort of thing,” Costopoulos said.

“We’re always working with the residents and with EPS and our protective services to monitor the situation and address concerns as they arise.”

According to the findings, residents said they generally felt safe while living on campus.

Scroll down to read the survey’s findings.

“Safety is something we take extremely seriously,” Costopoulos said.

“Security cameras, which are monitored by protective services, that is part of what I think has led to an increase in the number of instances responded to in the past few months. We’re just aware of them because we have coverage.”

However, the university said it will continue to address safety concerns as they hear them and make the residences as safe as possible.

“One of the things that jumped out to me in the report is there’s a difference in level of satisfaction consistently across the board between former and current residents and former and current staff. So, whatever we’re doing, it’s moving in the right direction,” he said.

“If you look at the various surveys across Canada, University of Alberta residences always rank very highly and the campus ranks very highly for a feeling of safety.”

The survey recommends a joint oversight committee made up of staff, students, administrative personnel and a permanent residence life task force.

“If you have a concern, tell us, come to us,” Costopoulos said. “My office, the office of the dean of students or residence services. If you’re a student, talk to your RAs (resident advisors), talk to your residence coordinators. Make sure we’re aware.

“If you’re concerned immediately for your safety, call protective services, call 911.”

The survey launched on Dec.5, 2016 and closed on Jan. 3, 2017. It asked current and former students about issues including: transparency, student consultation, upkeep and standards of cleanliness, behavioural expectations, and dispute resolution. A total of 1,621 responses were analyzed, representing a response rate of nine per cent.

The results were published on May 18.

Report and Recommendations of the Residence Life Task Force- March 2017 by Anonymous TdomnV9OD4 on Scribd