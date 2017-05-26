Dartmouth sees spike in thefts from motor vehicles, police urge caution

Halifax Regional Police are urging citizens to keep their eyes peeled after a rash of vehicle thefts in Dartmouth this month.

Halifax police say that they’ve noted an increase in thefts in areas such as Portland Hills, Caledonia Road, Portland Estates and Montebello. Since May 2, police have received at least 20 reports of items stolen from inside unattended vehicles.

In most cases, attractive objects were left in plain sight and in some cases, vehicles were left unlocked.

According to police, most of the thefts happened in the evening hours.

Police recommend that citizens should remove all items from their vehicle and if its absolutely necessary for an item to remain in the vehicle, it should be locked in the trunk.

Citizens who have had items stolen from their vehicles are asked to report by calling (902) 490-5016.