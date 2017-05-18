Halifax police issue reminder not to leave pets in parked vehicles
As Haligonians enjoy unusually warm weather Thursday, Halifax Regional Police (HRP) is reminding people the hot weather can mean added dangers for people’s furry friends — and to not leave them unattended in parked vehicles.
Police say that a car left unattended, even with the windows open, can quickly become like a furnace and can create possible “fatal consequences” for pets inside.
HRP have provided a list of alternatives should a person not be able to leave their pet at home:
- If you’re visiting a restaurant, HRP suggests people use the drive-thru, allowing your pet to sit with you comfortably while you wait for your food. In addition, they remind people that many businesses have a drive-thru, not just fast-food establishments.
- Police say if you’re heading somewhere with your pet, bring a friend who can stay in the car and keep the pet company. The friend can also take the pet for a walk, stay in the shade or give the pet some water while they wait for you to return.
- More stores are allowing pets inside, police say. As a result, they suggest people shop “pet-friendly” by asking stores if they allow pets, and when you return, bring the pet indoors with you for a shopping excursion — though they remind people to make sure the pet is well-behaved before you bring them along.
If anyone sees a pet in immediate distress, police ask they call 911 immediately and take directions from the operator. A fine of $697.50 can be issued to the pet’s owner.
