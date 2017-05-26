Nothing found after bomb threat made to Saskatoon business

The all-clear has been given after a bomb threat in Saskatoon.

Saskatoon police received an anonymous call about the bomb threat at a business in the 1000-block of Avenue L South just before 8 a.m. CT on Friday.

Officers searched the area but did not find any devices or suspicious packages.

The explosive disposal unit and a police dog trained to detect explosive devices then conducted a proactive sweep.

No packages or devices were found.

Traffic was restricted for a short time in the area.