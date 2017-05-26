Man, 26, thrown from pickup truck after crash south of Winnipeg

A 26-year-old Manitoba man is in hospital, after being thrown from his truck on Highway 75 on Wednesday.

Around 11:55 p.m., an RCMP officer was patrolling Highway 75 when he saw a pickup truck in the ditch near Provincial Road 210, around 25 kilometres south of Winnipeg.

The officer found the driver of the truck, who was ejected and lying unconscious on the road. The officer then gave the driver CPR while waiting for emergency crews to arrive.

Early investigation found the truck was travelling northbound and attempting to turn eastbound onto Provincial Road 210. The driver was going too fast, lost control of the truck and it rolled into the ditch, RCMP said.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and it’s unknown if alcohol was a factor, RCMP said.

The man from Ste. Agathe, Man., was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

RCMP are still investigating.