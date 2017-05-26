Satellite created by University of Alberta team to take next step in out-of-this-world endeavour

A little over a month after a cube satellite created by a University of Alberta team was launched into space, the spacecraft is set to be deployed from the International Space Station.

The satellite, known as Ex-Alta 1, was launched into space from Cape Canaveral, Florida on April 18 and on Friday, at 2:55 a.m. MT, it will be sent into orbit.

READ MORE: University team sends first Alberta-made satellite into space: ‘It was perfect’

Watch below: On April 18, 2017, Emily Mertz filed this report about a University of Alberta team sending the first Alberta-made satellite into space.

According to a release from the University of Alberta’s Faculty of Engineering, once Ex-Alta 1 is in orbit, students will try to communicate with it as it passes overhead.

Roughly the size of a shoebox, Ex-Alta 1 is part of an international cube satellite mission called QB50 that involves 38 other satellites pieced together at universities across the globe. The mission’s goal is to learn more about the lower thermosphere and space weather that the University of Alberta says “represent a threat to trillions of dollars worth of electrical power and communications infrastructure here on Earth.”

The Ex-Alta 1 could spend two years in space.

Last month’s launch marked the first time a spacecraft has been built in the province of Alberta and sent into space.

-With files from Emily Mertz