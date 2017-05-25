Montreal Museums Day hosts special edition to celebrate city’s 375th anniversary

Sunday is Montreal Museums Day, which means free access to 43 museums around the city.

The Société de transports de Montréal (STM) is also providing free shuttle service, on five different routes, to allow visitors to go from one museum to the next.

All shuttles depart from the Promenade des Artistes in the Quartier des Spectacles.

The promenade will also serve as an information centre and entertainment hub, which has been dubbed the family fun spot.

Some of the activities planned for the family fun spot include a Rock’n’Roll mobile-museum featuring an exhibit and a musical workshop, as well as an outdoor collective mural with MU, whose mission it is to turn Montreal into an open-air art museum and beautify the city one wall at a time.

Actors representing historical figures, Jeanne Mance and Paul de Chomedey, Sieur de Maisonneuve, will also be available to share their stories on how they founded Montreal 375 years ago, in 1642.

WATCH BELOW: Montreal 375 anniversary celebrations

Sieur de Maisonneuve himself was in the Global News Morning studios Thursday morning to talk about the special edition of Montreal Museums Day, celebrating the city’s 375th anniversary.

“People will be invited to use the free shuttle at Promenade des Artists and move from museum to museum for a rally focused on the history of Montreal,” he said.

Each museum will have an unusual object on display, representing a a slice of life from the city’s past – from the bizarre to the unexpected.

To learn more about the stories behind the objects or for a complete schedule, visit the Montreal Museums Day website.