Two injured in highway collision near Lashburn, Sask.

Maidstone RCMP responded to a serious accident near Lashburn, Sask. on Wednesday afternoon.

Shortly after 2 p.m., a heavy vehicle struck a westbound car while travelling north across Highway 16. The 37-year-old female driver of the car and her passenger, a 13 year-old girl, were both taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Both are from Regina.

The 55-year-old truck driver from St. Walburg, Sask. was uninjured.

Two witnesses stayed at the scene to help until first responders arrived and took over.

The man driving the truck has been charged with driving without due care and attention, which carries a fine of $280. He will appear in Lloydminster provincial court on July 25.