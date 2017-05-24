Police dogs, HAWCS helicopter used in high-speed pursuit near Airdrie

A man and a woman are facing a multitude of charges after police were led in pursuit of a stolen vehicle north of Calgary.

On May 21, a Cochrane RCMP officer leaving the Calgary Remand Centre ran the plates on a truck which had a burnt out tail light. The vehicle was listed as a stolen vehicle from Calgary.

RCMP followed the vehicle northbound from Calgary to Rocky View County where it proceeded to flee at a high speed.

Resources from Airdrie RCMP, Airdrie Rural RCMP, RCMP police dogs as well as the Calgary Police Service HAWCS helicopter were used to pursue the truck, which was eventually located by air in a field off Range Road 22, west of Airdrie. Police dogs located a man and a woman hiding in the bush line who were then arrested.

34-year-old Daniel Weston Douglas of Calgary is charged with:

Possession of property obtained by crime of $5000

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Operation of a motor vehicle while being pursued by police

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000

Exceed maximum speed limit established

Operate motor vehicle without holding subsisting operator’s license

25-year-old Jasmine Ann Scott of Calgary is charged with:

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000

Possession of break-in instruments

Possession of weapon for a dangerous purpose

Weston was released on a recognizance and bail and will appear in provincial court in Airdrie on Thursday. Scott was released on a recognizance and will appear in provincial court in Airdrie on July 6.