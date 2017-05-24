Winnipeg police investigate fatal stabbing on Kennedy Street

Winnipeg police are investigating after a 22-year-old man was fatally stabbed Tuesday afternoon.

At 3:15 p.m., emergency crews responded to reports of an injured man on the 300 block of Kennedy Street, in the Central Park area.

A man was found outside an apartment block with stab wounds. He was taken to hospital where he later died.

Winnipeg police’s homicide unit is investigating.

Police are asking anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the incident to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).