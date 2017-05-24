NDG shooting leaves man in his 30s in critical condition

A shooting in the parking lot of an NDG club left one man hospitalized Wednesday morning.

The call to 911 was made around 2:40 a.m. after witnesses heard multiple gunshots in a parking lot at the corner of Saint-Jacques Street and Cavendish Boulevard.

A man in his 30s was transported to hospital with a gunshot wound to his lower body. Police say he is in critical condition.

“We will be speaking to witnesses,” said Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant.

“We have no suspects at this time, no arrests have been made.”

Saint-Jacques between Cavendish and Helene-Rochester was closed into Wednesday.