NDG shooting leaves man in his 30s in critical condition
A shooting in the parking lot of an NDG club left one man hospitalized Wednesday morning.
The call to 911 was made around 2:40 a.m. after witnesses heard multiple gunshots in a parking lot at the corner of Saint-Jacques Street and Cavendish Boulevard.
A man in his 30s was transported to hospital with a gunshot wound to his lower body. Police say he is in critical condition.
“We will be speaking to witnesses,” said Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant.
“We have no suspects at this time, no arrests have been made.”
Saint-Jacques between Cavendish and Helene-Rochester was closed into Wednesday.
