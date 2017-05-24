Crime
May 24, 2017 7:06 am
Updated: May 24, 2017 7:17 am

Man in his 20s in critical condition after downtown stabbing

Justin Bulman By Editor/Associate Producer  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Downtown brawl leads to stabbing late Tuesday night.

Police were called to a brawl at the corner of Ste-Catherine and Mackay at 11:40 p.m. Tuesday night.

They found a man in his 20s with a stab wound to his upper body nearby at the corner of Crescent and Ste-Catherine.

“He was transported to hospital in critical condition,” said Montreal police (SPVM) spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant.

“We are fearing for his life.”

Five men in their 20s were arrested and were to meet with investigators Wednesday morning.

Ste-Catherine Street between Guy and de la Montagne was closed as the SPVM investigated the incident.

