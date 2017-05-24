Man in his 20s in critical condition after downtown stabbing

Police were called to a brawl at the corner of Ste-Catherine and Mackay at 11:40 p.m. Tuesday night.

They found a man in his 20s with a stab wound to his upper body nearby at the corner of Crescent and Ste-Catherine.

“He was transported to hospital in critical condition,” said Montreal police (SPVM) spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant.

“We are fearing for his life.”

Five men in their 20s were arrested and were to meet with investigators Wednesday morning.

A man in his 20's is in critical condition after being stabbed corner Mackay and Ste-Catherine. 5 people arrested. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/GAx01rHCVz — Yannick Gadbois (@yangad77) May 24, 2017

Ste-Catherine Street between Guy and de la Montagne was closed as the SPVM investigated the incident.