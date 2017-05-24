Man in his 20s in critical condition after downtown stabbing
Police were called to a brawl at the corner of Ste-Catherine and Mackay at 11:40 p.m. Tuesday night.
They found a man in his 20s with a stab wound to his upper body nearby at the corner of Crescent and Ste-Catherine.
“He was transported to hospital in critical condition,” said Montreal police (SPVM) spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant.
“We are fearing for his life.”
Five men in their 20s were arrested and were to meet with investigators Wednesday morning.
Ste-Catherine Street between Guy and de la Montagne was closed as the SPVM investigated the incident.
