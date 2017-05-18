Man in hospital after stabbing on grounds of Montreal’s 375th birthday celebrations

A 23-year-old man is recovering in hospital after what police are describing as an armed assault.

Police spokesperson Manuel Couture, said the victim flagged down officers at 10:45 p.m. Wednesday on the grounds of Montreal’s 375th anniversary festivities — just south of de la Commune Street and Place Jacques-Cartier.

According to Couture, the victim was arguing with an acquaintance when he was attacked.

“He was stabbed at least one time to the upper body,” Couture said.

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made.