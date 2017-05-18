Crime
Man in hospital after stabbing on grounds of Montreal’s 375th birthday celebrations

WATCH ABOVE: Police are investigating after a man was stabbed following an argument with an acquaintance Wednesday night while out enjoying Montreal 375 festivities.

A 23-year-old man is recovering in hospital after what police are describing as an armed assault.

Police spokesperson Manuel Couture, said the victim flagged down officers at 10:45 p.m. Wednesday on the grounds of Montreal’s 375th anniversary festivities — just south of de la Commune Street and Place Jacques-Cartier.

According to Couture, the victim was arguing with an acquaintance when he was attacked.

“He was stabbed at least one time to the upper body,” Couture said.

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made.

 

