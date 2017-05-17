Montreal celebrating its 375th birthday today
Montreal is celebrating its 375th birthday on Wednesday.
Over the past year, the city has been hosting events to celebrate the milestone anniversary.
The festivities will kick into high gear today.
Here are the events planned for today’s festivities around the city:
7:35 a.m. – Arrival of Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard at city hall.
7:45 a.m. – Arrival of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Grégoire-Trudeau at city hall.
8:00 a.m. – A 375th-anniversary mass and a tribute to the city’s founders will be held at the Notre-Dame Basilica.
8:00 a.m. – Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre and his wife, Chantale Renaud, along with Couillard, Trudeau and Grégoire-Trudeau arrival at Notre-Dame Basilica.
11:30 a.m. – Tribute breakfast for Canada’s indigenous people with Coderre and the Grand Chiefs of the Mohawk Nation at the city hall terrasse.
2:15 p.m. – Coderre and Bernard Voyer from the Ordre de Montréal to present Ordre de Montréal medallions to 17 citizens honoured as commanders and officers in its inaugural annual ceremony.
5:30 p.m. – Coderre receives invited guests to the Montreal Science Centre for a red carpet event.
8:30 p.m. – Premier of the multimedia show, Montréal Avudo in the Old Port.
9:45 p.m. – Lighting of the Jacques Cartier Bridge.
More details of the day’s festivities are at the official 375 MTL website.
