Global monuments go dark, light up for Manchester attack victims

From Toronto to Dubai, New York and Brisbane, iconic monuments around the globe honoured the victims of the suicide bombing in Manchester at an Ariana Grande concert that left at least 22 dead and another 59 injured.

In Toronto, the CN Tower was left dark while the Toronto sign was lit up in red, white and blue.

The LED lights at @TourCNTower have been turned off tonight in honour of the victims of the Manchester Arena attack. pic.twitter.com/05KxOaprpb — Nick Westoll (@NWestoll) May 24, 2017

In Rome, monuments across the historic Italian city were left dark including the Colosseum, Trevi Fountain and city hall.

The Empire State Building in New York and the Eiffel Tower in Paris followed suit.

In deep sympathy for the lives lost in Manchester, England last night, we will remain dark this evening. 📷:… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…—

Empire State Bldg (@EmpireStateBldg) May 23, 2017

Tonight, at midnigth, I will turn my lights off to pay tribute to the victims of the Manchester attack. #EiffelTower https://t.co/ezVpL32BoZ—

La tour Eiffel (@LaTourEiffel) May 23, 2017

In Dubai, the Burj Khalifa was lit with the Union Jack.

Dubai stands in solidarity with the UK tonight. Brilliant from the Burj Khalifa. What a powerful message. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/YZB0lweyAl — الكباش دبي DubaiRams (@DCFCdubai) May 23, 2017

A similar scene played out on Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate.

Comhar na gcomharsan* / Support of neighbours. Berlin's

Brandenburg Gate lit in solidarity with #Manchester #Irish pic.twitter.com/mzshhzOdqk — Cathal Mac Coille (@CathalMacCoille) May 23, 2017

And on Belfast City Hall.

Belfast City Hall 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/ISmUZmojN4 — Robert Fulton (@RobertFulton78) May 23, 2017

The famous water fountain “Le Jet d’Eau” in Geneva, Switzerland was illuminated in the colors of the British flag.

Elsewhere, there were numerous tributes across buildings, bridges and monuments alike.

Orlando

Our ❤️ goes out to those affected by the attack on the Manchester Arena. Tonight the Eye will be lit in Union Jack colors. #ManchesterStrong pic.twitter.com/4iAOIoX2Cb — The Orlando Eye (@theorlandoeye) May 23, 2017

Hong Kong

A message of solidarity to the victims of the #Manchester attack is displayed on the the HSBC building, #HongKong. pic.twitter.com/TFKxuUZbr4 — Michele Galvani (@GalvaniM) May 23, 2017

Tel Aviv

London

#WeStandTogether against terror. #KingsburyMandir lit up in Union Jack colours tonight 🇬🇧 Praying for those affected by #ManchesterAttacks pic.twitter.com/hIUkfij2Jc — Swaminarayan Mandir (@SGadiLondon) May 23, 2017

Blackpool

Amsterdam

The #UnionJack is projected on Amsterdam's Central Station, to show support to all those affected by yesterday's attack in Manchester. 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/kGBa53iv8E — Sebas van der Sangen (@sebasvds) May 23, 2017

Abu Dhabi