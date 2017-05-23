ariana grande manchester
May 23, 2017 11:52 pm

Global monuments go dark, light up for Manchester attack victims

By National Online Journalist, Breaking News  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Tributes for Manchester Arena explosion victims pour in from around the world

From Toronto to Dubai, New York and Brisbane, iconic monuments around the globe honoured the victims of the suicide bombing in Manchester at an Ariana Grande concert that left at least 22 dead and another 59 injured.

In Toronto, the CN Tower was left dark while the Toronto sign was lit up in red, white and blue.

WATCH: Toronto sign lights up the night in tribute to Manchester

In Rome, monuments across the historic Italian city were left dark including the Colosseum, Trevi Fountain and city hall.

READ MORE: Olivia Campbell, missing Ariana Grande concertgoer in Manchester, has died: mom

The Empire State Building in New York and the Eiffel Tower in Paris followed suit.

In Dubai, the Burj Khalifa was lit with the Union Jack.

A similar scene played out on Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate.

And on Belfast City Hall.

The famous water fountain “Le Jet d’Eau” in Geneva, Switzerland was illuminated in the colors of the British flag.

The famous water fountain \”Le Jet d\’Eau\” is illuminated in the colors of the British flag to pay tribute to the victims of a suicide attack in Manchester after a concert, in Geneva, Switzerland, 23 May 2017

EPA/SALVATORE DI NOLFI

Elsewhere, there were numerous tributes across buildings, bridges and monuments alike.

Orlando

Hong Kong

Tel Aviv

London

Blackpool

Amsterdam

Abu Dhabi

