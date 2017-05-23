Global monuments go dark, light up for Manchester attack victims
From Toronto to Dubai, New York and Brisbane, iconic monuments around the globe honoured the victims of the suicide bombing in Manchester at an Ariana Grande concert that left at least 22 dead and another 59 injured.
In Toronto, the CN Tower was left dark while the Toronto sign was lit up in red, white and blue.
In Rome, monuments across the historic Italian city were left dark including the Colosseum, Trevi Fountain and city hall.
The Empire State Building in New York and the Eiffel Tower in Paris followed suit.
In deep sympathy for the lives lost in Manchester, England last night, we will remain dark this evening. 📷:… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…—
Empire State Bldg (@EmpireStateBldg) May 23, 2017
Tonight, at midnigth, I will turn my lights off to pay tribute to the victims of the Manchester attack. #EiffelTower https://t.co/ezVpL32BoZ—
La tour Eiffel (@LaTourEiffel) May 23, 2017
In Dubai, the Burj Khalifa was lit with the Union Jack.
A similar scene played out on Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate.
And on Belfast City Hall.
The famous water fountain “Le Jet d’Eau” in Geneva, Switzerland was illuminated in the colors of the British flag.
Elsewhere, there were numerous tributes across buildings, bridges and monuments alike.
Orlando
Hong Kong
Tel Aviv
London
Blackpool
A picture says a thousand words. #BlackpoolTower #MEN #Westandtogether #SilenceforManchester https://t.co/F9tuxiLRfe—
bms uk (@BMSUK_) May 23, 2017
Amsterdam
Abu Dhabi
