CKRM making a change for Rider broadcasts

The Saskatchewan Roughriders radio broadcast will sound a little different to start the 2017 season with CKRM announcing a change to the broadcast team.

It was announced that Luc Mullinder will replace Carm Carteri as the colour commentator for the Riders game day broadcasts.

“Changes are never an easy thing to go through but we want to thank Carm for his effort in his last 28 years, but moving forward Luc has proved with his interaction, social media presence and day-to-day contributions with the SportsCage that he earned this opportunity up in the booth,” CKRM general manager Jason Huschi said.

Mullinder has played nine seasons in the CFL and eight of those years were spent with the Riders. Mullinder is currently an analyst on Riderville.com and makes regular appearances on CKRM’s SportsCage broadcast.

“It is a change of an era from old to new but again there never is a good time to change but the opportunity was there and we tried to find different roles for Carm in our broadcast. Carm made his decisions based on the moves he wanted to make and I’m confident that moving forward Luc will provide Rider nation with the same quality broadcasts that Carm has done for many years,” Huschi added.

Carteri told Global News that he was disappointed in how the situation was handled and after 28 years with CKRM he was hoping it would be handled better.

Luc Mullinder’s first game in the broadcast booth will be on June 10 at new Mosaic Stadium when the Riders host the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in exhibition play.