Hotel guests can now explore Saskatoon on bike

A new initiative from the Downtown Saskatoon business improvement district (BID) is giving hotel guests the opportunity to explore Saskatoon one pedal at a time.

Eight downtown hotels are now offering complementary bike rentals to hotel guests.

Each hotel will have two bikes available for rental at the front desk.

There will also be maps of local trails to make it easier for guests to get around.

According to Brent Penner, the executive director of Saskatoon Downtown BID, the timing couldn’t be better.

“We have such great summers in our city, it just was an opportunity to try and do something for the downtown hotels and try to enhance the guest experience more than it already is,” Penner said.

Penner said if the uptake is strong, they may expand the program next year.