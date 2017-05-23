Couple surprises workout buddies with wedding at November Project

The couple that works out together, stays together. That was one kernel of wisdom shared by joyous guests who witnessed a surprise wedding in Edmonton.

Nonnie and Ian tied the knot in Kinsmen Park after a workout with November Project, a public exercise group with dozens of chapters across North America, Europe and Asia.

They wanted to celebrate with some of their closest friends — and the big surprise was captured on video.

“Nobody knows this, but today, at the end of the workout, one of our favourite couples is going to get married at the November Project,” explained a video posted on YouTube by user Trent Schnei.

The video montage, posted May 22, has been viewed more than 2,000 times.

At the the end of the group workout, one of the organizers teases something “historic” is about to happen, before asking, “Does anyone have a wedding?”

The group laughs, but then, a couple clad in workout gear — plus a white tutu, veil and bouquet — appear amid the crowd.

“We want to celebrate this in the presence of other people they love — and that’s the November Project,” the pastor can be heard saying.

After vows are exchanged, the couple makes the rounds, getting hugs, crowd-surfing and enjoying some champagne.