Prince Albert Raiders, PAPHR team up to support autism programs

The Prince Albert Raiders help raise thousands for the Prince Albert Parkland Health Region autism awareness program.

The Prince Albert Parkland Health Region (PAPHR) has received a donation to help support its autism awareness program.

More than $3,700 was raised by the Prince Albert Raiders from an auction of special jerseys worn by the players on March 4 when they took on the Kootenay Ice.

The jerseys incorporated puzzle pieces that are often used to identify autism programs and awareness activities.

“As it’s the fastest growing neurological disorder in Canada, we felt a need to recognize and create awareness to this lifelong spectrum disorder,” Mike Svenson, the corporate sales manager for the Prince Albert Raiders said in a release.

“My family is very familiar with ASD as our oldest boy, Tanner, was diagnosed Autistic at age six. It was a great night of hockey and education for our fans.”

A special jersey raffle by the health region brought in another $1,000.

Jennifer Suchorab, the manager of mental health outpatient services for PAPHR, said staff looked at different ways to raise autism awareness and services the health region has to support clients and families.

“We never thought of something like this partnership with the Raiders,” Suchorab said.

“The game and the special jersey were also an opportunity for some of our clients and families to have a fun evening where they could see how much support there is in our community.”v

Global News