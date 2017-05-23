Canada
Nova Scotia RCMP charge three men over international lobster theft worth $3 million

By Staff The Canadian Press

FILE: RCMP have charged three men in connection with fraud and theft of Lobster

Robert F. Bukaty/AP Photo
A lengthy RCMP investigation into allegations of fraud and theft involving more than $3 million worth of lobster has led to charges against three Nova Scotia men.

The Mounties say their investigation started in July 2015 when allegations arose that a man from Shag Harbour, N.S., had allegedly defrauded a Shelburne County lobster company of $175,000 during the previous fishing season.

During the course of the investigation, the RCMP looked into similar allegations that a lobster company in Clark’s Harbour has been defrauded of over $500,000 in 2014-15.

RCMP say they also investigated allegations that a Barrington company was defrauded of over $500,000, a Shelburne County company was defrauded of $1.7 million and a Taiwan company was defrauded of over $250,000 – all in 2015-16.

Three men from Shelburne County were arrested Wednesday.

Terry Dale Banks, 51, of Shag Harbour is facing four counts of fraud over $5,000 and three counts of theft over $5,000.

Wayne Lawrence Banks, 69, of Shag Harbour has been charged with three counts of fraud over $5,000 and three counts of theft over $5,000.

Fifty-one year-old Christopher Olen Malone, 51, of Port Clyde is facing one charge of fraud over $5,000 and one charge of theft over $5,000.

