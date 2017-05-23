Nova Scotia RCMP charge Bible Hill man with child pornography offences

A 24-year-old man from Bible Hill, N.S., has been charged with two child pornography-related offences, the RCMP announced on Tuesday.

Police arrested Evan James Nelson after they searched a home on May 18. The search was executed by the RCMP’s internet child exploitation unit.

Nelson faces one count of making available child pornography and one count of accessing child pornography.

According to police, Nelson appeared in court on Tuesday and was released on “strict conditions.”

He is scheduled to appear in court again on May 31.