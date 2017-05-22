Toronto family facing eviction after dog fight allowed to stay at home – for now

A family facing eviction after their dog got into a fight with an unleashed dog outside their Toronto apartment building will be allowed to stay in their Downsview home, at least for the time being.

“Thank you, Global News,” said Ghada Afara, a widow who shares a fourth floor apartment with her daughter, Sandy Afara.

“We have some time on our hands now and we can find an appropriate place to live,” said Sandy, Ghada’s daughter, who is delighted that the order can’t be enforced pending an appeal.

Sandy owns Bruce, a four-year-old German Shepherd. In February, the dog was being walked outside the apartment by Ghada. She had Bruce on a short leash when another dog from the building, unleashed, came bounding into the parking lot toward Bruce.

“He got excited, the dog ran up to him,” said Ghada.

During the encounter, Bruce bit the other dog and caused injuries that had to be treated at an animal hospital. Ghada said she attempted to find out the condition of the animal and to show concern, but she was rebuffed. Subsequently, the building owner, Pianosi Brothers Construction Ltd., applied for an order to terminate the family’s tenancy.

In early May, Landlord and Tenant Board member Louise Horton issued an order requiring the family to leave the apartment by Wednesday.

“If the unit is not vacated … the landlord may file this order with the Court Enforcement Office (Sheriff) so that the eviction may be enforced,” the order said.

The eviction order was to take effect in mid-May even though the family’s rent is paid up until the end of June.

WATCH: A Toronto family is in the process of being evicted after an incident with their dog. Sean O’Shea reports. (May 12)

Ghada was beside herself about the notice, fearful that she and her daughter would have been left homeless and worried that if forced to leave the apartment her mother and father living above wouldn’t get the care they need.

“All I’m asking is to buy time,” she previously said in tears while awaiting the results of an appeal of the order. She agreed to move the dog to a temporary home away from the apartment complex.

When the apartment building owners were asked by Global News if they would reconsider the eviction on that basis, a property manager responded “no comment.” Ghada said she was told by the owners that the eviction was not negotiable.

After a Global News story about the family’s plight, viewers came forward to offer support.

A Toronto lawyer, Marshall Reinhart, filed documents in court so the family could get more time in their apartment without the risk of eviction.

For almost two weeks, Bruce was boarded with family friends in Vaughan, Ont., while legal issues were being worked out.

“It’s bittersweet,” said friend Camilia Rahmoun-Lopizzi, whose family said goodbye to Bruce.

“He’s a fantastic dog. I was willing to keep him as long as needed.”

“He’s so happy, he’s been well taken care of,” said Sandy, as the family returned to their apartment Monday.

With files from Lucas Di Rocco