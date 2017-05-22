Regina pirates steal the show for first day of Cathedral Village Arts Festival

The Cathedral Village Arts Festival kicked off on Monday, starting with a pirate parade around the neighbourhood that lead to a picnic in the park.

Leading the parade dancing and chanting was a man who calls himself “Captain Anarchy.”

“I love to lead. I’m a captain, I have a job to do, it’s my duty,” he said.

“Did you see those little pirates in training?”

This year’s pirate parade is inspired by the festival theme, “Our streets, Are stories.” For the whole afternoon you could see adults, kids and entire families dressing up as Saskatchewan pirates.

“Arrr streets, Arrr stories and of course pirates, story books, fairy story books costumes,” Cathedral Village Arts Festival Chair Sheri Florzone said.

This is the 26th year for the festival. Over the next five days everything that makes Cathedral neighbourhood special will be showcased.

“Art, community, inclusiveness, vibrancy — and it brings it all into one week of events, fun and art. It’s fantastic,” Florzone said.

The festival has events scheduled everyday until Saturday. You can see the full list on their website.