Tuesday’s Okanagan forecast

Tuesday, May 23, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 5am:

Enjoy sun to start today, however a change is on deck by this afternoon with increasing cloud and breezy conditions.

A cold front will sweep across Southern BC and bring the chance of showers and thundershowers starting this evening and tomorrow. All areas will see this threat of active weather, however the northern and central valley regions will see a moderate to high chance of precipitation, while the southern regions will only see a low to moderate risk.

We will see clearing on Thursday in the wake of the front. As another upper ridge builds in for the weekend, expect summer conditions to return by the end of the work week.

Watch out for high water levels.

Today’s daytime high range: 23 to 31C

~ Duane/Wesla