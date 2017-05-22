‘The Romp’ statue in Penticton now looks like ‘The Wade’

Pictures of a statue depicting three children playing on Okanagan Lake Beach in Penticton show just how much the lake has risen in the past five weeks.

The photos of the life-sized statues were taken five weeks apart by Penticton photographer John Langer.

Okanagan Lake rose three centimetres Sunday, bringing the level to 342.86 metres.

That’s one centimetre below flood levels from 1990 and 14 centimetres away from this year’s projected peak of 343 metres.