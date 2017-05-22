Penticton preparing for possible flooding
With warm weather and wind in the forecast, the City of Penticton is making preparations for rising lake levels and wave action.
Okanagan Lake rose 3.7 centimetres on Saturday.
Crews have 20,000 sandbags ready and a machine capable of producing 1,600 bags per hour was delivered over the weekend.
A 20 person forestry crew is on site supporting sandbagging operations.
