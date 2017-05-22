Rat café pop-up skittering into San Francisco in July

The growing trend of live animal-themed cafés is reaching a new level of hairiness: a rat café.

The intentionally creepy tourist destination, The San Francisco Dungeon, will be hosting a two-day rat café pop-up this summer in July.

Matthew Clarkson, a spokesperson for The San Francisco Dungeon, described the event as “not for the faint of heart.”

For US$49.99, participants will be treated to coffee and a breakfast pastry in the lobby, then 15 minutes of interaction with the rats. The price also includes general entry to the Dungeon.

“We want to offer a frighteningly funny encounter with creepy-crawly critters,” said Clarkson.

According to the Dungeon, the rats will be provided by Rattie Ratz, a local domestic rat rescue group, and will be available for adoption.

Domestic rats are clean and “make wonderful pets,” according to The Blue Cross. “Although pet rats belong to the same species as the wild rat, they should not be viewed in the same way,” they write.