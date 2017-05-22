Alberta senior reported missing: RCMP

A 74-year-old woman from Innisfail is believed to be missing after leaving her apartment on Saturday night.

In a news release late Sunday, RCMP said Shirley Speers has not been seen or heard from since around 7 p.m. Saturday when she walked away from her building.

Police said Speers does not drive and is believed to be on foot.

The senior is described as being 5’1″ tall, weighs 110 pounds and has white hair, blue eyes and glasses. Speers was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black short-sleeve shirt, hiking-type boots, a dark jacket, black bag and sunglasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.