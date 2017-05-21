Canada
May 21, 2017 4:48 pm
Updated: May 21, 2017 4:51 pm

Saskatoon man charged with impaired driving after two-vehicle crash

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

Alcohol was a factor in a two-vehicle crash early Sunday morning, according to Saskatoon police.

File / Global News
Alcohol was a factor in a recent two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Preston Avenue and College Drive, according to the Saskatoon Police Service.

Emergency services were called to the collision at around 3:10 a.m. CT on Sunday.

Minor injuries were reported.

A 31-year-old Saskatoon man was charged with impaired driving and failing to provide a breath sample.

Motorists were asked to find alternate routes while police conducted their investigation at the crash scene.

