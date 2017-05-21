Saskatoon man charged with impaired driving after two-vehicle crash
Alcohol was a factor in a recent two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Preston Avenue and College Drive, according to the Saskatoon Police Service.
Emergency services were called to the collision at around 3:10 a.m. CT on Sunday.
Minor injuries were reported.
A 31-year-old Saskatoon man was charged with impaired driving and failing to provide a breath sample.
Motorists were asked to find alternate routes while police conducted their investigation at the crash scene.
