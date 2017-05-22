Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois, Manon Massé named Quebec Solidaire spokespersons

Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois, the former student leader who rose to prominence during Quebec’s 2012 Quebec student protests, has been named an official spokesperson of the left-wing party Quebec Solidaire.

He was chosen as the party’s male spokesperson at a gathering in Montreal.

He is also the party’s candidate in a provincial byelection in the Montreal riding of Gouin on May 29.

Quebec Solidaire is sovereigntist and left-leaning party that has no leader, but is represented by one male and one female spokesperson at a time.

Manon Massé was chosen as the party’s female spokesperson.

The party has two of 125 seats in Quebec’s legislature.