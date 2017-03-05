Manon Massé wants to become new female spokesperson of Quebec Solidaire

On Sunday morning, in her riding of Sainte-Marie-Saint-Jacques, Manon Massé threw her hat in the ring.

In front of a crowd of supporters, she announced she wants to become Québec Solidaire‘s new female spokesperson.

“Quebecers are fed up with politicians,” she said.

“What they want is democracy and I think I’m the one that they need.”

Massé has been interim co-spokesperson for Québec Solidaire since longtime leader and party co-founder, Françoise David, stepped away from politics in January.

READ MORE: Québec Solidaire Leader Françoise David announces she’s quitting politics

Massé said her goal is to make Québec Solidaire the most popular party.

“I think the way that Québec Solidaire could be the most popular party is because we’re gonna talk with our heart and were gonna talk to the hearts of the people,” she said.

Her supporters agree that her authenticity is what makes her stand out.

“She’s true to herself, she’s a real person and she’s somebody who can explain things easily, in a way that you can understand it, even if it’s complicated,” said Laval resident, Cecilia Macedo.

READ MORE: Manon Massé’s Sainte-Marie-Saint-Jacques riding saved

Unlike other political parties, Québec Solidaire doesn’t have a traditional leadership structure.

It appoints a male and female spokesperson to voice the views of its members.

Québec Solidaire MNA, Amir Khadir insists, in order to be a good spokesperson, you also have to be a good listener.

“In order to be a good translator, you have to listen first,” said Khadir. “And Manon has developed that. Not only because of Québec Solidaire but because of the work she has done for 35 years.”

The deadline for others to apply for spokesperson of Quebec Solidaire is April 4.

The party will hold a vote at the end of May.