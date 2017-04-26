Gouin byelection taking place May 29 to replace Françoise David

The byelection for the provincial riding of Gouin is taking place May 29 to replace Québec Solidaire Leader Françoise David.

The 69-year-old announced in January she was stepping away from politics to take better care of her health.

Gouin comprises of part of the Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie borough of Montreal.

Former student leader Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois will run as the candidate for Quebec Solidaire.

Jonathan Marleau, president of the Quebec Liberal party’s youth wing, has been named as the Liberal candidate.

The Parti Québécois (PQ) announced it will not present a candidate.

Gouin was a PQ stronghold until 2012, but has been under the Québec Solidaire banner since 2012.

The governing Liberals currently have 69 of the 125 seats, while the PQ has 29, the Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) has 20 and Quebec Solidaire now has two.

There are four independent members.

