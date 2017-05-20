Semi crashes into parked pickup truck on QEII Highway near Airdrie

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a crash on the QEII Highway in the southbound lanes near Airdrie, Alta., Saturday afternoon.

RCMP said a southbound semi truck collided with a parked pickup truck that was on the left side of the southbound lanes on Highway 2. The semi then veered off into the west ditch and collided with a cement fence.

EMS said two people in their 20s, a man and a woman inside the parked truck, had to be extracted from the vehicle. They were taken to hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

The driver of the semi did not report any injuries, according to paramedics.

RCMP continue to investigate the cause of the collision.

The public is asked to avoid the area until the scene is cleared. There were major traffic delays in the southbound lanes in and north of Airdrie.