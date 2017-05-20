Warman RCMP search for missing 34-year-old woman

Warman RCMP are asking the public for help in locating a missing woman.

Sarah Thompson, 34, was last seen walking by Baycroft Drive in Martensville, Sask., at around noon on Thursday.

READ MORE: Missing woman Joanne Rayne Laurin sought by Prince Albert police

She is described as Caucasian, approximately five-foot one and weighs 110 pounds. Thompson has blond hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black tracksuit jacket and capri pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Warman RCMP at 306-975-1670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.