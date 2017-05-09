Canada
May 9, 2017 2:01 pm

Missing woman Joanne Rayne Laurin sought by Prince Albert police

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

Prince Albert police are trying to locate Joanne Rayne Laurin, who was last seen on April 22.

Prince Albert Police Service / Supplied
A A

Prince Albert police are asking for the public’s help in locating Joanne Rayne Laurin, 25, who has been reported missing.

Laurin was last seen by family on April 22 in northern Saskatchewan city.

READ MORE: Battlefords RCMP searching for missing man Randal Hargreaves

She is described as five-foot four, 125 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Laurin was last seen wearing a black and white jacket as seen in the photo above.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince Albert police at 306-953-4222.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Joanne Rayne Laurin
Missing
Missing Persons
Prince Albert
Prince Albert Police
Prince Albert Police Service
Public Assistance

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News