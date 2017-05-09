Missing woman Joanne Rayne Laurin sought by Prince Albert police

Prince Albert police are asking for the public’s help in locating Joanne Rayne Laurin, 25, who has been reported missing.

Laurin was last seen by family on April 22 in northern Saskatchewan city.

She is described as five-foot four, 125 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Laurin was last seen wearing a black and white jacket as seen in the photo above.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince Albert police at 306-953-4222.