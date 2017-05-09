Missing woman Joanne Rayne Laurin sought by Prince Albert police

Prince Albert police are asking for the public’s help in locating Joanne Rayne Laurin, 25, who has been reported missing.
Laurin was last seen by family on April 22 in northern Saskatchewan city.
READ MORE: Battlefords RCMP searching for missing man Randal Hargreaves
She is described as five-foot four, 125 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Laurin was last seen wearing a black and white jacket as seen in the photo above.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince Albert police at 306-953-4222.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.