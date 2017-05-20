Health
May 20, 2017 6:20 pm

Edmonton’s Transplant Trot highlights urgent need for organ donors

By Online Journalist  Global News

On Saturday, the Canadian Transplant Association held its Transplant Trot in Edmonton to raise awareness of the importance of signing up to be an organ and tissue donor.

Global News
A A

It’s the greatest gift a person can give their fellow mankind: donating your organs and tissues both before and after you die.

Just one donor can save up to eight lives and make life better for up to 75 other people — but according to the Canadian Transplant Association, only about five per cent of eligible Albertans have signed up.

Story continues below

WATCH: 5-year-old reacts to news that he’s getting a new heart

At the end of last year, the province said more than 250,000 Albertans have signed up to become donors in the two years since the government launched the Alberta Organ and Tissue Donation Registry.

The rate of donors has climbed from 9.9 deceased donors per million population in 2012, to 13.6 in 2014, but still fall short of other provinces.

READ MORE: Alberta organ recipient encourages more residents to sign registry

“Edmonton, as you may know, has the second-largest transplant program in the country, and we seem to have the worst donor rate for some reason,” said Michael Cunningham, the director for the association’s race Transplant Trot held Saturday in Edmonton. Dozens of people came out to show their support and participate in the three-, five- and 10-kilometre walk and run.

Michael Cunningham, race director for the Canadian Transplant Association’s Transplant Trot held Saturday in Edmonton.

Global News

The CTA supports organ recipients both before and after their operation — something Cunningham has experienced.

“It’s pretty difficult to go through it, to go through any kind transplant. I myself am a double lung transplant. And for a lot of us here, it’s just a way of paying it forward. We got this beautiful wonderful gift and we are just happy to be here.”

READ MORE: ‘2 people had to die for me to still be here’: Transplant recipient becomes transplant surgeon

About 2,500 Albertans register every week to become organ and tissue donors, according to the province. While signing up is the first step, letting your family know your wishes is just as important.

“It’s Alberta law that if you sign up to be a donor, your wishes should be fulfilled, but your immediate family still has the final say,” Cunningham explained.

To register to be a donor, visit MyHealth.Alberta.ca.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alberta organ donation
Edmonton Transplant Trot
Organ And Tissue Donation
Organ Donation
Organ registry
Organ Transplant
Transplant Trot

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News