Edmonton’s Transplant Trot highlights urgent need for organ donors

It’s the greatest gift a person can give their fellow mankind: donating your organs and tissues both before and after you die.

Just one donor can save up to eight lives and make life better for up to 75 other people — but according to the Canadian Transplant Association, only about five per cent of eligible Albertans have signed up.

At the end of last year, the province said more than 250,000 Albertans have signed up to become donors in the two years since the government launched the Alberta Organ and Tissue Donation Registry.

The rate of donors has climbed from 9.9 deceased donors per million population in 2012, to 13.6 in 2014, but still fall short of other provinces.

“Edmonton, as you may know, has the second-largest transplant program in the country, and we seem to have the worst donor rate for some reason,” said Michael Cunningham, the director for the association’s race Transplant Trot held Saturday in Edmonton. Dozens of people came out to show their support and participate in the three-, five- and 10-kilometre walk and run.

The CTA supports organ recipients both before and after their operation — something Cunningham has experienced.

“It’s pretty difficult to go through it, to go through any kind transplant. I myself am a double lung transplant. And for a lot of us here, it’s just a way of paying it forward. We got this beautiful wonderful gift and we are just happy to be here.”

About 2,500 Albertans register every week to become organ and tissue donors, according to the province. While signing up is the first step, letting your family know your wishes is just as important.

“It’s Alberta law that if you sign up to be a donor, your wishes should be fulfilled, but your immediate family still has the final say,” Cunningham explained.

To register to be a donor, visit MyHealth.Alberta.ca.