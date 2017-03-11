WATCH: 5-year-old reacts to news that he’s getting a new heart

A little boy who wants to see the Red Sox play has been given a new chance to do so after receiving a new heart.

Five-year-old Ari “Danger” Schultz, was diagnosed with critical aortic stenosis and an under-evolved heart before he was even born, and has spent a significant portion of his life in hospital. For over two months he’s been living in the Boston Children’s Hospital with congestive heart failure, waiting for a transplant.

Earlier this month, the good news came to the family, and a video of Ari’s reaction would warm anyone’s heart.

“They found one?” Ari said with a big grin on his face.

His next question: “So I can go home tomorrow?”

Ari received his new heart on March 3, but it’ll still be awhile until he can go home to his family. His father Mike told Ari in the video that they will hopefully be going to see a Red Sox game this season.

READ MORE: Heart transplant recipient’s wish to meet Winnie the Pooh granted

In an update Saturday morning, he said Ari was awake and breathing on his own.

“Ari has a very long road ahead of him, and so far his new heart is cooperating,” his parents wrote in an email to Global News.

Going forward, Ari will still be fighting to make sure his body accepts the organ transplant.

An update on Ari’s Facebook page says while he’s having trouble sleeping, he’s been slowly getting better.

Hundreds of people from around the world – including from the Netherlands, Canada, and from across the United States — have offered prayers, thoughts and now congratulations for the five-year-old.

“We appreciate the outpouring of care and support we have received from around the world, and are focused on caring for Ari during this crucial time,” the Shultz family said.

Though the donor’s family wants to remain unknown, the Shultz family wants them to know how appreciative they are.

READ MORE: Mom hears her son’s heart beat again in someone else after donating his organs

“We will be forever grateful to the donor family for their selfless act, and our hearts go out to them.”

To help with the family’s medical bills, a fundraising page has been set up here. You can find more information about Ari’s condition at the family’s blog here.