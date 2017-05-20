Young man starts 30-hour bike ride from Montreal to Toronto to raise funds for brother’s cancer battle

A young man is putting everything on the line to save his brother, who is battling cancer.

Soha Ebrahimzandi started a crowdfunding campaign to raise money for his sibling.

Part of his efforts include an attempt to bike from Montreal to Toronto in less than 30 hours.

Ebrahimzandi’s journey began Saturday morning at the Yoga Bliss studio in the heart of Montreal.

He told Global News that he and his brother “suffered” when they lost their mother to cancer.

“I’m not going to let this happen to my brother’s children,” Ebrahimzandi said.

The 33-year-old McGill student is hoping to raise $20,000 in his “ride the cure” campaign.

Most cyclists ride to Toronto in three days and take overnight stops to rest and recharge.

However, Ebrahimzandi doesn’t intend to stop and wants to ride through the night.

“I’m in this battle with my brother,” he said. “You are in pain every day. I’m going to experience that for 30 hours.”

Global News asked Ebrahimzandi whether any medical personnel would be with him on the trip. He said there was not funding available for that. It’s a risk he says he’s taking for his brother.

Ebrahimzandi’s brother refused to undergo chemotherapy after seeing his mother suffer through the treatment. Although he agreed to undergo radiotherapy, he’s since had a number of complications arising from the treatment that has prompted him to look into alternatives.

Ebrahimzandi hopes to take his brother to Hungary to receive Gerson therapy, a method of treating cancer patients based on changes in diet and nutrient intake.

Many scientists criticize the value of this therapy, but Ebrahimzandi insists it’s the only option his brother is willing to pursue.

Some proponents of alternative cancer treatment suggest they should be used only in conjunction with conventional medicine.

Isabelle Kahn, a Montreal yoga instructor, explained that alternative treatments are not intended to replace modern medicine. She emphasized that the focus of alternative therapy is on prevention.

The man who’s been preparing Ebrahimzandi for his trip has been teaching yoga for 46 years since he moved to Montreal from India.

“I’m 93. You can’t imagine the type of joy I get from teaching yoga. I still work seven days a week,” Dr. Madan Bali, founder of Yoga Bliss, said.

Ebrahimzandi’s wife, Somaye Farhan, said she’s worried, but knows he can do it.

“When I see he’s happy, I’m happy,” she said.