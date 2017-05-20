Canadian Blood Services calling for more donations

The Canadian Blood Services are looking to inject their campaign with 150,000 donations from eligible Londoners.

This year’s stormy winter and wet spring has left the stock of blood running low, according to the news release.

“We are looking across Canada for 150,000 blood donations by July 1,” said territory manager Kristen Unger of the Canadian Blood Services in London.

“That’s a lot of pressure for Canadians to come out and donate, but it’s a great thing to do to get involved if you’re looking to get involved and make a difference.”

According to the Canadian Blood Services, donating blood takes one hour out of your time, and can be used by a hospital patient anywhere within three to five days.

“The need for blood never stops, as cancer patients, accident victims, and people with blood disorders need as much blood as they can get to help improve their health,” said Unger.

Even though half of the Canadian population is eligible to donate, only four per cent of people do, according to the organization. While there’s a greater need for Type-O blood, all donors are encouraged to book an appointment today. If you would like to donate blood, you can visit London Permanent Centre Blood Donor Clinic at 820 Wharncliffe Road South.