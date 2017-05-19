Halifax business optimistic waterfront development won’t hamper bottom line

Construction of a Halifax waterfront development has shut down a significant chunk of the boardwalk for now, but one affected business says they’re not expecting to lose money.

“Things have been booming. As soon as the weather turns for us, it’s all about people flocking to the waterfront,” Terri McCulloch, spokesperson for Murphy’s The Cable Wharf, said on Friday.

The Queen’s Marque, a mixed-use development, is currently under construction.

The area of the boardwalk between the Halifax Ferry Terminal and the Maritime Museum of the Atlantic has been blocked off for the project, creating some obstruction for both Haligonians and tourists alike, but those who spoke with Global News said they weren’t too bothered by it.

“It’s a bit inconvenient, obviously, because we have to now do a detour, but I understand,” said Linda Gee, who was visiting from Toronto.

A floating bridge is in the works to act as a temporary boardwalk, but until then businesses are learning to adjust.

“In some ways, we’re better off because we have a direct flow of guests right to the restaurant,” McCulloch said, adding that the bridge will, in a way, be an attraction of its own.

A road train [PDF] for the area is also scheduled to operate between June 1 to Oct. 31, McCulloch added. The train would be comprised of an “engine” and three open-sided carriages that will hold 20 passengers each.