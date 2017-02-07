Floating bridge explored to maintain Halifax foot traffic during Queen’s Marque project

As a way to keep foot traffic flowing during construction of the Queen’s Marque project on the Halifax Waterfront, the Waterfront Development Corp. is exploring the idea of building a “temporary sea bridge.”

The corporation put out a request for quotes (RFQ) from “prospective bidders” to build a temporary bridge made of floating docks that would connect the south side of Cable Wharf to the north side of the Maritime Museum of the Atlantic.

Operation of the bridge is scheduled to run from May until October, and the RFQ reads that the bridge will “ensure seasonal connectivity of the Halifax Waterfront Boardwalk” during construction of the $200-million residential, commercial and hotel project.

Last month, the Nova Scotia government committed $1.8 million in capital funding for the temporary bridge, increasing the total amount approved for the overall Marque project to $6.5 million, which is expected to be complete in 2019. Site preparation and enhanced public spaces were also part of the additional financial commitment made in January.

The submission deadline for quotes is Feb. 20.