Trump tells Russian officials firing ‘nut-job’ Comey took pressure off Russian probe: NYT

U.S. President Donald Trump told Russian officials that firing ex-FBI director James Comey took the pressure off, according to a report from the New York Times published Friday.

He also called Comey “a real nut job,” according to documents that summarized the meeting.

The document was read to the New York Times by U.S. officials.

Comey was fired on May 9. Trump met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on May 10 in the Oval Office.

“I just fired the head of the F.B.I. He was crazy, a real nut job,” Trump said, according to the document.

“I faced great pressure because of Russia. That’s taken off.”

He also reportedly told them: “I’m not under investigation.”

READ MORE: Donald Trump this week: Comey, Russia and a memo

White House officials did not dispute the account, according to NBC Nightly News.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer told the Times in a statement that Comey had put unnecessary pressure on Trump’s ability to conduct diplomacy with Russia.

“By grandstanding and politicizing the investigation into Russia’s actions, James Comey created unnecessary pressure on our ability to engage and negotiate with Russia,” Spicer said.

Senior White House official under investigation

An official with close ties to Trump has been identified as a person of interest in the investigation into Trump’s campaign’s ties to Russia.

The Washington Post reported Friday that a White House advisor was under scrutiny by people familiar with the matter.

That means the probe has reached “into the highest levels of government,” the Post reports.

READ MORE: Saudi Arabia to serve Donald Trump steak with ketchup to keep U.S. president happy

These latest accusations come as Trump has set out on his first international trip; he will be visiting Israel, Saudi Arabia and Italy (including the Vatican).

Trump has been facing criticism about reports that he leaked classified information to Russia as well as his handling of the announcement about the appointment of a special council to head the Russian probe.

WATCH: Foreign affairs experts call President Trump’s 1st trip abroad ‘ambitious’