RCMP will be out in full force May long weekend

May long weekend is a busy time for RCMP.

Last year, police handed out 1,034 speeding tickets, and of those, 143 were for excessive speed.

“Speed is still the leading cause of car crash fatalities in B.C.,” Const. Melissa Wutke, spokesperson for the BC RCMP Traffic Service, said.

Police will also be on the lookout for other infractions.

On the 2016 May long weekend, RCMP handed out 113 alcohol and drug infractions, including 45 drivers who were handed 90-day IRPs (Immediate Roadside Prohibitions) for failing a roadside impaired-driving test.

They also found 76 people using an electronic device while driving.