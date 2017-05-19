Traffic
May 19, 2017 10:30 am

Friday morning crash in Winnipeg involving motorcycle sends 1 to hospital

By Keith McCullough Global News

One person was taken to the hospital after a crash Friday morning involving a motorcycle.

One person was taken to hospital after a crash involving a motorcycle near the intersection of Kenaston Boulevard and Lindenwood Drive Friday morning.

Rush hour traffic was backed up after the crash, which happened near the railroad tracks north of McGillivray Boulevard.

Police wouldn’t say how badly the person was hurt.

The crash scene has been cleared.

Global News