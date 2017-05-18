Winnipeg boat and RV owners to be ticketed for parking on street

If you recently pulled your camper, boat or RV out of storage and onto the street, ready for the long weekend, it could cost you, thanks to a newly-revised bylaw.

Arne Anderson just bought a new boat.

“It’s all serviced, ready to go,” Anderson said. “Drop it into the water and we’ll be on the lake this weekend.”

Before Anderson leaves for the long weekend, he’s breaking the law by parking his boat on his front street in River Heights for more than a hour.

RELATED: 280 tickets, warnings handed out in first week of parking infraction crackdown in Winnipeg

“Oh yeah I’ve got tickets before,” Anderson said. “That’s how I found out about (the bylaw) cause I got a ticket.”

The city just revised a 40-year-old bylaw that prohibits parking recreational vehicles on city streets for more than 60 minutes.

Now, the city requires residents to get a $50 permit if they’ll be parked longer than an hour.

“The RV permit allows you, four times a year to park for up to three days,” said Colin Stewart with the Winnipeg Parking Authority.

“It’s such a big surprise,” Alice Dyna said.

Dyna and her partner Mike Bager are packing up their boat. It’s hooked up to their van and parked on the street.

“I didn’t know about the bylaw either,” Bager said.

They only need to load up and go but that will take longer than an hour.

RELATED: New rules in Winnipeg for street parking time limits

“Why should it cost me,” said Dyna. “It doesn’t cost other people to park here.”

The bylaw isn’t just for boats. It includes RV’s, campers, snowmobile trailers, even construction utility trailers, anything longer than 22 feet.

“I don’t need it here for three days or whatever it is,” Anderson said. “50 bucks for a permit seems a little bit of a cash grab to me.”

Anderson is off to the lake right away, he hopes without a ticket.

If you’re caught on a residential street without a permit, the fine is $70. A permit will cost you $50 that is good for three days.

The city has only issued about 15 permits so far this year. On average each year 2,000 tickets are issued.

More information and where to get a permit can be found here.