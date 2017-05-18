$60K in energy rebates now available for Alberta businesses

Small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in Alberta can now apply for up to $60,000 worth of rebates for lighting, heating, ventilation, water heaters and air-conditioning products.

The rebates, which are part of the government’s energy rebate program, are available to the organizations on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Each company can receive a maximum of $60,000 a year, per facility they may own.

The government estimates organizations will save about $1.20 for every dollar they put into the program.

“The potential savings when it comes to energy and money is real and meaningful. This program can shave hundreds of dollars each year off of energy bills for organizations across our province,” said Monica Curtis, CEO of Energy Efficiency Alberta.

Curtis said the government is hoping contractors, distributors, manufacturer that sell high-efficiency products will join the initiative to offer more options to companies looking to get on board.

“This partnership will help facility owners and managers better understand the options they have to save money and reduce operating costs,” she said.

Curtis gave the example of a rural community centre with a pool replacing 100 lights and upgrading their heating and water systems, saving upwards of $800 on electricity and gas bills each year. Another example was if a small daycare replaced 36 fluorescent lights with LEDs, it could save more than $230 a year.

Organizations can get a rebate for installing an approved high-efficiency product — purchased on or after March 24, 2017 — by submitting their receipt online at efficiencyalberta.ca.

If their claim is approved, the company will receive a cheque to help cover the cost.

Eligible organizations include:

Individual businesses (except large final emitters as defined in Alberta’s Specified Gas Emitters Regulation)

Non-profit organizations

Co-operatives

Institutions such as schools, hospitals, universities and colleges

Multi-unit residential buildings: common areas such as lobbies, recreation rooms and parking lots are included

The total amount of money available to businesses through this initiative is $10 million.