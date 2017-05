Three buildings at Western University have been evacuated while police investigate a suspicious device that was found in the University Community Centre.

Shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday, the UCC, Social Sciences Centre, and Western Student Services Building were evacuated.

Police currently on scene in relation to suspicious package investigation. Please avoid the area. Updates to come. #ldnont https://t.co/sJWjrJvsgG — London Police ON (@lpsmediaoffice) May 18, 2017

Police are currently on scene and are asking the public to the avoid the area.

More info to come.