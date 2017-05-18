2 women wanted on Canada-wide warrants in connection with luxury auto-theft operation

Edmonton police have issued Canada-wide warrants for two women wanted in connection with “a Canada-wide auto-theft operation targeting luxury vehicles,” EPS said in a release Thursday.

Altogether, five recovered vehicles are estimated to be worth about $525,000, EPS said.

On March 23, it was reported to police that two vehicles had been stolen from an Edmonton luxury car dealership “using fraudulent identification.”

Detectives investigated and uncovered a national auto-theft operation origination in Ontario involving dealerships across the country.

According to EPS, individuals applied to buy the vehicles online, allegedly using stolen or fraudulent ID, and then came from out-of-province to pick up the vehicles and drive them to Ontario.

Edmonton and Saskatoon police recovered three stolen luxury cars and one stolen luxury truck in Saskatoon on March 24. Another vehicle was found in Edmonton on March 29 and a 45-year-old man was arrested.

Police are still investigating and are looking for two more female suspects.

“This investigation involved the cooperation of several police, government and financial agencies across the country,” EPS Det. Dwayne Karpo said.

“Thanks to their support, we were able to successfully interrupt this nationwide auto-theft operation and prevent further identity fraud.”

Gene Nikota, 45, has been charged with fraud over $5,000, possession of stolen property over $5,000, two counts of possession of an identity document, two counts of uttering a forged document and intent/obtain property.

Kimberly Barlow, 38, and Jennifer Callihoo, 33, are wanted for a total of 40 auto- and identity-theft offences. Canada-wide warrants have been issued for their arrests.

Anyone who has information about the whereabouts of Barlow and Callihoo is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.