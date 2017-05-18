Nova Scotia Election 2017

More
Politics
May 18, 2017 10:38 am

Nova Scotia Election: Advocates urge candidates to address sexualized violence

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

FILE: Avalon Sexual Assault Centre provides various support services to victims of sexual assault.

avaloncentre.ca
A A

The Halifax-based Avalon Sexual Assault Centre is calling on all candidates in the Nova Scotia election to address sexualized violence in the province.

According to Avalon, sexual assault levels in Nova Scotia are “significantly” higher than the national average.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Case of Halifax taxi driver accused of sexual assault adjourned until May

They say that the recent spate of high-profile cases has increased the demand for the services they offer. As a result, there is a minimum six-month wait list for new clients seeking counselling support at Avalon.

“Sexualized violence impacts everyone in our province: not only victims but their friends, families, co-workers and communities, too,” said Jackie Stevens, executive director of Avalon, in a press release on Thursday. “We can and must make this an election issue, but we all need to raise our voices.”

READ MORE: Sex assault survivors deserve ‘respect, compassion’ Trudeau says in wake of Halifax taxi driver’s acquittal

Avalon is encouraging Nova Scotians to ask questions of their local candidates. They’ve prepared a few examples on their website.

“We want to make sure that whoever is elected is committed to ensuring that victims of sexualized violence have the support and help they need province-wide,” said Stevens.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Avalon Sexual Assault Centre
Gary Burrill
Jamie Baillie
Nova Scotia Election 2017
Nova Scotia Liberal Party
Nova Scotia NDP
Nova Scotia Progressive Conservative Party
Sexualized Violence in Nova Scotia
Stephen McNeil

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News